Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized after comparing his anti-vaccination campaign to the struggles of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did. Today, the mechanisms are being put in place so none of us can run and none of us can hide," Kennedy said during a speech at the "Defeat the Mandates" rally, which was sponsored by his nonprofit anti-vaccination group, in Washington, DC on Sunday, January 23.

Read more Robert F Kennedy Jr among anti-vaxxers banned by YouTube over misinformation

Kennedy, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, faced widespread condemnation for the comments on social media, including from the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland.

Frank was detained at the former Nazi concentration camp for a period before she was relocated to another camp and killed.

The institution said in a tweet that attempts to compare anti-vaccine campaigns with victims of the Holocaust were "a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay".

"Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany — including children like Anne Frank — in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted in response to a video of Kennedy's speech.

Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 23, 2022

The US Holocaust Museum also issued a statement following Kennedy's speech, accusing him of "making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust".

"Making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive. Those who carelessly invoke Anne Frank, the star badge, and the Nuremberg Trials exploit history and the consequences of hate," the museum said in a statement posted on Twitter.

1/ Making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive. Those who carelessly invoke Anne Frank, the star badge, and the Nuremberg Trials exploit history and the consequences of hate. — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 24, 2022

On Tuesday, Kennedy's sister Kerry slammed his remarks as "sickening and destructive."

Bobby’s lies and fear-mongering yesterday were both sickening and destructive. I strongly condemn him for his hateful rhetoric. He does not represent the views of @RFKHumanRights or our family. — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) January 25, 2022

Later in the day on Tuesday, the 68-year-old apologized for the remarks, stating that he intended to "use examples of past barbarism" to highlight the "perils" of vaccination mandates.

"I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry," Kennedy tweeted on Tuesday.

I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 25, 2022

Shortly after Kennedy apologized, his wife Cheryl Hines said on Twitter that her husband's reference to Anne Frank was "reprehensible and insensitive" and that his opinions "are not a reflection of my own."

My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

Last year, Kennedy was banned from Instagram and YouTube for posting vaccine misinformation and has frequently claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci stands to profit from the production of vaccines. He has also regularly alleged that Bill Gates plans to use Covid-19 vaccines to install chips into people.

In 2019, several Kennedy family members penned an op-ed in Politico challenging his campaign of "misinformation" about vaccination.