Robert F Kennedy Jr has been banned from YouTube for spreading misleading information about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Google-based platform has blocked the channels of several well-known anti-vaxxers as part of its policy to halt the spread of misinformation over COVID-19 and vaccines.

Kennedy, who has a long history of anti-vaccination advocacy, has been blocked along with Joseph Mercola, Erin Elizabeth, Sherri Tenpenny, and others.

A reported 130,000 videos were removed from the platform as a result of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, reports The Daily Mail.

YouTube has also vowed to remove videos that allege that any approved vaccine -- including jabs for chickenpox, MMR, HPV, hepatitis -- is dangerous, ineffective, or can cause chronic health problems.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube wrote in a blog post.

YouTube is also working with official sources to bring videos with scientific information front and center to catch the attention of viewers before they get caught in a web of misinformation.

Kennedy, who was banned from Instagram in February for posting anti-vaccine content, has previously claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci stands to profit from the production of vaccines and that Bill Gates would use the vaccine to install chips in people to track their movements.

YouTube said that the policy update was "an important step to address vaccine and health misinformation on our platform.

It added: "We'll continue to invest across the board in the policies and products that bring high-quality information to our viewers and the entire YouTube community."