There is widespread disgust, especially in the Irish American community, of the vandalism that was perpetrated on St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Fifth Avenue last weekend during the protest over the killing of George Floyd.

Surveillance video caught the vandals, two young women who acted in broad daylight, and a $2,500 reward has been offered for their identification.

“WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF on St. Patrick’s Cathedral E.51 St and 5th Ave #Midtown @NYPDMTN on 5/30/20 @ 5:12 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall,” said a social media post from the NYPD.

The two women spray painted the hallowed cathedral, which recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation, with “F***, F***,” “BLM,” and “no justice no peace.” They acted at 5:10 in the early evening of last Saturday night.

Read more: Justice now! Fearful times for a mixed-race Irish family in New York

“This is unacceptable. This is not a reflection of the peaceful protesters in New York City. These individuals will be identified and apprehended,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Sunday.

The graffiti has been removed from the walls, a statement from the cathedral confirmed on Facebook.

“Thank you for your concerns. The staff of the Cathedral had it cleaned and removed within 4 hours of it being up. Stay Safe and God bless everyone!” said a post on the cathedral’s page.

On Monday, June 1, St. Patrick’s opened for prayer only, and those entering must adhere to strict social distancing requirements. The hours of opening are Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cathedral continues to live stream daily Masses.

However, from a financial perspective St. Patrick’s is struggling. “The impacts of COVIDE-19 have hit our community strongly. St. Patrick’s Cathedral will not be able to continue its mission and sustain operations in the coming weeks with an expected shortfall of $5.5 million. Please support with a gift today,” the church’s website says.

Read more: Irish New York LGBT leader demand justice for George Floyd