Rebecca Browne, 21, tragically died after being struck by a Garda car in Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 21.

Browne, from Derry, was coming home from a night out with friends in Buncrana when she was struck by a Garda car while returning from a function in a local hotel at about 3:15 am on Sunday.

Several outlets report that Browne had been staying close to the scene of the accident in Ludden, Buncrana, at the time of her death. She worked as a hairdresser at Sage Hair and Beauty in Derry City, which will remain closed for the rest of the week out of respect for Browne.

The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known, but the Irish Independent reports that Browne was struck in an area not covered by streetlighting as it is just outside the town.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, which was preserved for a full forensic investigation.

The marked Garda car that was involved in the collision also remained at the scene for a technical examination. Images of the vehicle showed damage to the bonnet.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Browne's body was later removed from the scene and taken to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination, but the road remained closed on Sunday while gardaí conducted a forensic examination.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

The GSOC has confirmed that it has received a referral from An Garda Síochána following Sunday morning's accident.

"The referral was made by a Garda Chief Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. As such, no further comment will be made at this time," a GSOC spokesperson said on Sunday.

Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act includes a provision that gardaí should refer "any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person" to the Garda Ombudsman.

Local Sinn Féin councilor Jack Murray said the town of Buncrana is in shock following Sunday morning's accident.

"It was terrible to wake up to the news that somebody had lost their life but when you heard it was a young woman and in such circumstances then that makes it even more tragic," Murray told the Irish Independent.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with this young woman and her family.

"You also have to think of whoever was driving the car and what they are going through. The entire incident is just so tragic."