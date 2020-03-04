Prince William, during an appearance at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse. wondered if coronavirus is being “hyped up” by the media

Prince William joked about potentially spreading coronavirus while at the Guinness Storehouse on March 3 at the conclusion of the first day of his first official visit to Ireland.

During a reception at the Guinness Storehouse, the future King of England was filmed chatting with first responders. He can be heard saying: “I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough.'”

He added: “It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?”

He later joked: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus - sorry! - so keep an eye on that!”

You can watch Prince William making the comments here:

Prince William made the comments during the first day of his first-ever official visit to Ireland where he had several engagements across Dublin with his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The same day, Ireland reported another confirmed case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland to two.

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to three.

As of March 4, more than 94,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, accounting for more than 3,200 deaths.

Officials in Ireland are expected today to advise on the management of large gatherings, particularly the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events, in response to coronavirus.

