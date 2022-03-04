President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for Covid-19, Áras an Uachtaráin has confirmed.

Higgins took an antigen test ahead of a scheduled visit to a school in Ballymun.

Both have displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and will isolate over the next week.

Higgins will continue to work from his office at Áras an Uachtaráin, a statement confirmed.

"President and Sabina Higgins, having displayed mild Covid-19 symptoms this morning and having taken antigen tests that have tested positive, will be isolating for the next 7 days," an Áras an Uachtaráin statement said on Friday afternoon.

Ireland's current Covid-19 guidelines state that people over the age of 55 only need to receive a PCR test if they have yet to receive a booster vaccine.

Although the Irish Government has removed almost all Covid-19 restrictions in the country, thousands of people continue to test positive for the virus in Ireland every day.

The Department of Health announced 4,042 positive PCR tests on Thursday, while a further 4,746 people logged positive antigen tests on the HSE Covid portal. There are currently 43 ICU patients in Irish hospitals who have tested positive for the virus.

President Higgins resumed his public appearances in 2021 after most of his engagements were canceled following the outbreak of the pandemic in Ireland in February 2020.

He is set to launch the newly restored "Eire 6" sign in Howth next month, which was designed to alert pilots of Ireland's neutrality during the Second World War.