President-elect Irish Catholic Joe Biden will take office alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan 20.

Just hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed Capitol Hill, President-elect Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election, having won the Electoral College vote.

Debate stretched into the early hours of the morning. The Senate and the House of Representatives rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump on 232 votes.

Vice President Mike Pence declared this "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States".

Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021

Washington DC siege

Police report that four people died and 52 people were arrested as President Donald Trump's supporters breached Capitol Hill, spurred on by the leader, who refused to admit his defeat in the election.

Rioters laid siege to the House of Representatives chamber forcing a suspension of the debate. Security officers barricaded the doors allowing politicians to escape.

World leaders, including Ireland's, have expressed their shock and outrage at this behavior.

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the violence calling it a "dark day" in America's history.

He said "Thanks to the swift efforts of US Capitol police, federal, state and local law enforcement, the violence was quelled.

"The Capitol is secured, and the people's work continues.

"We condemn the violence that took place here, in the strongest possible terms.

"We grieve the loss of life, in these hallowed halls, as well as the injuries suffered by those who defended our Capitol today.

"And we will always be grateful to the men and women who stayed at their posts, to defend this historic place.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: You did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people's house.

"And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, for even in the wake of unprecedented violence, vandalism at this Capitol, the elected representatives of the people of the United States have assembled again, the very same day to support and defend the constitution of the United States.

"So may God bless the loss, the injured, and the heroes forged on this day, may God bless all who serve here and those who protect this place, and may God bless the United States of America.

"Let's get back to work."

"Orderly transition"

Despite his refusal to accept that he did not win the election, a statement was used on Twitter by White House spokesman Dan Scavino. In the statement, Trump said "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20."

Trump's Twitter and Facebook account were suspended following the violence in Washington.

Before the siege on Capitol Hill, Trump had urged his supporter "to fight" and to reject the presidential results.

My father @realDonaldTrump’s statement (via @DanScavino) because the president of the United States has been temporarily banned from using Twitter and Facebook... #TechGiants pic.twitter.com/qVWLlVrOtm — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) January 7, 2021