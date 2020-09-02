Sammy Wilson says "Keep America Great!"

Sammy Wilson, a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Member of Parliament (MP) who represents East Antrim in Northern Ireland, has shared a photo on Twitter signaling his support for US President Donald Trump.

In the picture shared on September 2, Wilson is pictured second from left giving a thumbs-up behind a flag that reads "Trump 2020 - Keep America Great!" with three other men, one of whom appears to be Ian Paisley, Jr, DUP MP for North Antrim to Wilson's right.

In his tweet, Wilson only said "Keep America Great!," a spinoff of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” phrase that he and his campaign used during the 2016 US Presidential election.

Keep America Great! 🇬🇧🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LqCLgiohtv — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) September 2, 2020

Wilson, a native of Belfast, has been an MP continuously since May 2005 and previously served as Lord Mayor of Belfast in 1986 - 1987 and again in 2000 - 2001. He currently serves as the Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Treasury), Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Work and Pensions), and Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Brexit).

In 2016, when Trump won the US Presidential election, beating out Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, MP Wilson tweeted that he welcomed the result:

I wish @realDonaldTrump the best for his term as President. My party will work with his administration to get the best for NI. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BMwtycnYNT — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) November 9, 2016

Wilson wrote at the time: “Trump has recognised the historic step the British people took by leaving the EU. He has made it clear that he will look favourably on trade deals with our country and unlike Obama will not put us 'to the back of the queue'. We should respect the decision of the American people, realise that they have elected a straight talking president and do some straight talking ourselves as to why economic links between his country and ours can be mutually beneficial.”

Incumbent President Trump is set to face off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November for the 2020 US Presidential election. A USA Today / Suffolk University Poll released on September 2 has Biden seven points ahead of Trump.

