Pennsylvania Irish are launching a pub night event seeking to rally support for Joe Biden as election day nears on Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

Among those scheduled to take part are Senator Chris Coons, Biden's senate colleague from Delaware, Representatives Brendan Boyle, Madeleine Dean and Conor Lamb.

Pennsylvania has become ground zero in the battle for The White House and the large Irish American population in the state is being targeted.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"We are very confident we can win but we need Irish Americans to play their role," said Ted Smyth, a founder member of Irish Americans for Biden, "There is no more vital group to make sure Pennsylvania returns to the blue column on November 3rd."

Register Here for Sunday's online event.