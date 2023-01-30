Patrick Clancy, the Irish American husband of a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her children, is asking the public to forgive his wife.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of murdering her five-year-old daughter Cora and three-year-old son Dawson before attempting to commit suicide at the family's Duxbury, Massachusetts home on January 24.

She is also accused of killing her eight-month-old son Callan, who died two days later after being hospitalized "with evidence of harm," although prosecutors have not shared information about how the boy died.

Police believe Lindsay Clancy seriously injured her three children and attempted to kill herself by jumping out of a window of their home while her husband was out picking up food.

Patrick Clancy released an emotional statement on January 28, expressing his gratitude for the love and support he has received since the tragedy and asking the public to forgive his wife.

"A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you," Patrick Clancy said in a statement.

"The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat

He added that he was proud to be Lindsay's husband and a father to Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

"Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened."

Patrick did not go into further details about his wife's "condition", but several media outlets have reported that she was receiving intense treatment for postpartum depression.

"She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father."

NBC Boston has confirmed that Lindsay Clancy worked as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

