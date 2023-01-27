Callan Clancy, seven months old, died on Friday, January 27, just days after his mother Lindsay Clancy allegedly seriously injured him and his two older siblings, Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, at the Clancy family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Callan Clancy was pronounced deceased at Children's Hospital Boston at 11:18 am on Friday, January 27, district attorney spokeswoman Beth Stone said in a statement on Friday.

Police believe Lindsay Clancy seriously injured her three children before attempting suicide by jumping from a window of the home. Her husband and father of the children, Patrick Clancy, was reportedly out picking up food when the tragedy unfolded.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Tuesday, January 24, the night of the tragedy, that first responders found the three Callan siblings "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma."

Callan Clancy was med-flighted to a Boston hospital on Tuesday night while his two older siblings were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Lindsay Clancy was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

The following day, DA Cruz said Lindsay Clancy was under police custody at a Boston hospital after an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

“Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled," Cruz said at a press briefing.

After reiterating that anyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty, Cruz said: “Certainly our hearts and condolences go out to the Clancy family.

"I cannot believe to fathom the depths of pain that must be going on.”

Lindsay Clancy had reportedly been in intense treatment for postpartum depression (PPD). The Patriot Ledger reports that at a vigil held on Thursday night, Rev. Robert J. Deehan prayed for the Clancy family, including Lindsay Clancy, who he said is afflicted with "overwhelming mental illness" and is facing serious injuries.

The same day as the vigil, Matthew Glaser, a family friend of the Clancys, launched a GoFundMe, which has since gone on to raise more than $450,000.

Glaser wrote on the GoFundMe page: “On behalf of the extended Clancy Family we invite you to offer support for Patrick as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and outreach in support.

“This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy.

“We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person. As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours.”

The Boston Globe reported that Lindsay (née Musgrove), a graduate of Quinnipiac University, married Patrick Clancy in Connecticut in 2016 and that they purchased their Duxbury home in 2018. Lindsay was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Lindsay Clancy's social media profile shows a loving family; she had publicly shared pictures of her smiling children, including many where she was pictured hugging and kissing them. Some pictures show the children dressed up for St. Patrick's Day.

"So unbelievably thankful for this family and life," she captioned a picture of her, her husband, and her children in 2020.

The day after the tragedy, Donna Jesse, the children’s aunt, and Rita Musgrove, their great-grandmother, visited the Clancy's home in Duxbury to lay flowers.

“They were beautiful, beautiful children,” Jesse told the Boston Globe, while Musgrove said, “It’s pretty shocking."

Clancy’s father-in-law Christopher Clancy said: “We’re all heartbroken right now."

*If you or somebody you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US by dialing 9-8-8 or Samaritans Ireland by dialing 1-1-6-1-2-3.