Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of murdering two of her children and seriously injuring her third child before attempting suicide at their family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts on Tuesday, January 24.

Clancy, who is being treated at a Boston hospital, is under police custody after an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: An arrest warrant has been issued for Lindsay Clancy for 2 counts of Homicide and 3 counts each of Strangulation, and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for the deaths of 5 year-old Cora Clancy and 3 year-old Dawson Clancy. Lindsay Clancy is under police custody. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 26, 2023

Clancy was reportedly in intense treatment for postpartum depression (PPD).

District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Tuesday night: "At approximately 6:11 pm tonight, Duxbury Police received a 911 call from a male resident at 47 Summer Street who arrived home and reported the attempted suicide of the adult female resident who had jumped out of the window in the home.

"Upon arrival, the Duxbury police and fire located the woman. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she currently remains.

"First responders subsequently located three children under the age of five unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

"A five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

"An eight-month-old infant boy was med flighted to a Boston hospital where he remains at this time receiving treatment."

The following day, January 25, Cruz confirmed that the woman was identified as Lindsay Clancy and the two children who were killed were Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3.

Cruz said that the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took jurisdiction of the deaths and they will ultimately determine the manner and means of the death of the children.

“Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled," Cruz said on Wednesday.

Cruz, who said on Wednesday evening that the investigation was active and ongoing, commended the work of the Duxbury first responders and the Mass State Police.

After reiterating that anyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty, Cruz said: “Certainly our hearts and condolences go out to the Clancy family.

"I cannot believe to fathom the depths of pain that must be going on.”

On Wednesday, radio host John DePetro said a friend of the Clancy family told him that Lindsay was in intense treatment for postpartum depression (PPD) and that the tragedy occurred when her husband went out to pick up food.

Friend of Lindsay Clancy told me tonight: “ her husband was working from home instead of going in to work to be able to try and support her daily while she went to a program 5 days a week for PPD. And in the 25 minutes it took him to pick up take out, the unthinkable happened.” — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) January 26, 2023

The Boston Globe reports that Lindsay (née Musgrove), a graduate of Quinnipiac University, married Patrick Clancy in Connecticut in 2016 and that they purchased their Duxbury home in 2018. Lindsay was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Clancy's social media profile shows a loving family; she had publicly shared pictures of her smiling children, including many where she was pictured hugging and kissing them. Some pictures show the children dressed up for St. Patrick's Day.

"So unbelievably thankful for this family and life," she captioned a picture of her, her husband, and her children in 2020.

On Wednesday, Donna Jesse, the children’s aunt, and Rita Musgrove, their great-grandmother, visited the Clancy's home in Duxbury to lay flowers.

“They were beautiful, beautiful children,” Jesse told the Boston Globe, while Musgrove said, “It’s pretty shocking."

Clancy’s father-in-law Christopher Clancy said: “We’re all heartbroken right now."

*If you or somebody you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US by dialing 9-8-8 or Samaritans Ireland by dialing 1-1-6-1-2-3.