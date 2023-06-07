Paddy Reilly's, the iconic Irish pub in New York City that announced earlier this year that it would be closing at the end of March, is celebrating a triumphant reopening this Thursday, June 8.

“Whether you're a long-time supporter or someone new to Paddy's, we extend a warm invitation to all to join us in raising a drink, tapping your feet, and creating memories that will last a lifetime!” the Irish American pub said in a social media blast on Tuesday, June 6.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to the cozy atmosphere and live music that have made Paddy’s a landmark in New York City and a cherished gathering place for both locals and visitors alike."

The reopening of Paddy Reilly's comes after the pub announced back in January that it would shutter at the end of March after its landlord opted to not renew the lease.

The news of the closure shocked the Irish American community who frequented the pub that was first opened in 1986 by Cavan native Steve Duggan and Paddy Reilly, member of the Irish folk group The Dubliners.

However, Paddy Reilly's faithful patrons got a glimmer of hope a few weeks later when the pub's new leaseholders, Desi Murray and Joshua Irwin, said they intended to keep the beloved NYC Irish pub's name and atmosphere the same.

"We were thrilled when we found out that we had the opportunity to save Paddy Reilly's," managing partner Murray told IrishCentral on Wednesday, "and are even more thrilled that we were able to get the doors open, the Guinness flowing, and the musicians playing again so quickly!”

Murray, a native of Ballyshannon in Co Donegal who managed the pub for two years, said he, Irwin, and their partner Aria Bai were determined to “give Paddy Reilly’s the hug it’s needed for a few years and get the doors open again as quickly as we could.”

It was quick indeed - after Paddy Reilly's came under the new management, it temporarily closed in early April to allow for maintenance and restoration.

Just over two months later, Paddy Reilly’s will be welcoming customers again to the familiar location of 519 2nd Avenue in New York City from 5 pm on Thursday, June 8.

Of course, no night at Paddy Reilly’s is complete without some live music. Craig Tichy, The Prodigals, and more acts will be on hand on Thursday evening for the grand re-opening.

The music won't stop on Thursday, either - Murray said he and his partners have decided to "double down on the music with live music seven nights a week starting by 8:00 at the latest every evening."

It's all systems go for Paddy Reilly's, which will be opening every day at 11 am and showing Premier Soccer. Looking ahead, the beloved Irish American institution is planning to host a music festival in September.

You can stay up-to-date with all of Paddy Reilly's events on its Facebook and new Instagram pages.