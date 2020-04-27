A 110-year-old Irishwoman thought to be the oldest living Irish person on earth has revealed the secret to a long life.

Margaret Reed, from Northern Ireland, said that cutting out alcohol, staying active and getting a healthy dose of fresh air was integral to her longevity.

The mother-of-one is the 17th oldest person in Britain and marked her 110th birthday on Monday, April 20.

Unfortunately, current COVID-19 restrictions meant that none of her family could celebrate with her in person at the Priority Court Care and Nursing Home in Burnham, England, where she is currently residing.

Read more: 95-year-old twins claim “no sex and plenty Guinness” as secret to long lives

However, the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Reed from celebrating the momentous occasion.

She spoke to family members throughout the day via phone calls and video calls and the nursing home staff threw a tea party in her honor to mark the landmark occasion. Staff and residents at the home gave her a richly-deserved round of applause as she arrived at the tea party.

Reed explained how she had lived such a long life.

"No drinking alcohol, plenty of fresh air, keeping busy and my religious beliefs," she told Burnham-on-sea.com.

Born in 1910, Reed has lived through both World Wars and is a Second World War veteran.

She served with the British Airforce in Farnborough as part of a secret establishment and moved to Cornwall, England, after the war.

There, she and her husband kept a farm and ran a primrose business in the London Flower Markets. She moved into the Burnham nursing home in 2015.

Priory Court Home Manager Angela Madden congratulated the Irishwoman on her big day.

"110 years old is a truly extraordinary milestone to reach and all of us at Priory Court wish her very many congratulations.

"Margaret has lived with us at Priory Court for five years and is very much part of the family here. She is a remarkable lady, very independent and active."

Read more: "Don't worry" - 106-year-old Irish woman urges calm during coronavirus outbreak