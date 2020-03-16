One of Ireland's oldest citizens is sharing some of her wisdom and calling for some much-needed calm in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak that has gripped the nation.

Nancy Stewart, 106, urged people not to panic buy and to wash their hands with soap and "any other disinfectant."

Stewart knows what she's talking about. Born in 1913, she lived through the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, cholera and smallpox outbreaks, as well as periods of rationing throughout both World Wars.

The elderly Irish woman says she's "not a bit stressed" about the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Don't worry at all. Everything will come right in the end," Stewart said in the video.

Stewart sagely advised people to stop rushing to stores and raiding the shelves of all bread and pasta.

"I'm sick of hearing of all the panic buying. I don't know if there's any necessity for it at all. I'm getting plenty to eat and all I want, so I hope everyone else is getting the same. So please, don't be panic buying. Leave that for someone else."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a series of stringent measures last Thursday to combat the spread to coronavirus, prompting a huge rush in supermarkets across the country.

Stewart, from Clonard in County Meath, also offered some simple advice on how to practice good hygiene.

"Wash your hands with soap and water and any other disinfectant you have. Dry them well though, because it's easy to get sick if they're not properly dried."

"So now, all do what I'm telling yous and we'll have a nice country."

(Credit: Louise Coghlan)

