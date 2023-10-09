The American Liver Foundation (ALF) has awarded Michael Dowling, the Irish CEO of Northwell Health, with the 2023 Healthcare Visionary Award.

Michael Dowling will be honored at the ALF's National Legacy Gala at the Capitale in New York City on Thursday, October 12.

The Gala is the ALF's annual event to recognize the individuals and organizations who have made an outstanding contribution to the ALF and the liver community.

The Foundation is honoring Dowling, a native of County Limerick, for his work as CEO of Northwell Health during the expansion of its liver research, care, and transplant programs. Northwell is the largest healthcare provider in New York and recently launched the first liver transplant program for Long Island.

Dowling has never forgotten his Irish roots and teamed up with the ALF in 2022 to form the Irish Liver Foundation.

The ALF stated that Liver disease is one of the top five killers of Irish patients, adding that chronic liver disease affects more than half of the Irish adult population.

Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of ALF, said in a statement that the Irish Liver Foundation was created to improve patient care across Ireland.

"The Irish Liver Foundation was formed in 2022 by a group of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dieticians, patients, and their families to build a community by those affected by liver disease," Stiehl said in a statement.

"Together with Northwell Health, we are committed to share resources and support research in an effort to improve patient care across Ireland."

Dowling, meanwhile, said he has made liver treatment a top priority at Northwell Health.

"I’m honored to receive the Healthcare Visionary Award from the American Liver Foundation," Dowling said in a statement.

"Northwell has made treating liver disease a priority, launching the first liver transplant program for Long Island."