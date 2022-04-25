Fiona Donohoe, the bereaved mother of Noah Donohoe, the teen who was found dead in a Belfast storm drain in June 2020, has hit out as posters of her son on the Shore Road in North Belfast were defaced.

Donohoe said on April 23 that she will "find out who you are" after pictures were shared on Twitter that showed Noah's face was cut out of a "Justice for Noah" poster:

The following day, Donohoe shared more pictures of the posters being vandalized and said "my baby does not deserve this."

My baby does not deserve this.Beautiful Noah was one of the most giving and loving souls

Donohoe has now confirmed in a tweet that police are looking into the matter and noted that the residents of Shore Road have been "amazing with their support."

In regards Noah's placards.

The police are now looking into this I really do want to stress.The shore Rd residences have been so amazing with their support of #JusticeForNoahDonohoe.

Noah Donohoe, 14, was found dead in a Belfast storm drain on June 21, 2020, six days after he was reported missing. A post-mortem later said that Donohoe died as a result of drowning, a result which Andree Murphy, a spokesperson for the Donohoe family and member of Relatives for Justice, said "raises more questions than answers."

An inquest was set to begin in January 2022, but that has been delayed as the Donohoe family's legal team is facing "outstanding issues," including the disclosure of certain police documents.

Fiona Donohoe alleges in her online petition "Release the Noah Donohoe files," which has drawn more than 300k signatures in support, that "the police did not use all their resources in finding Noah."

A number of politicians across the political divide in Northern Ireland have spoken out after the recent vandalization of the "Justice for Noah" posters.

Doug Beattie, the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), said the vandalizations are "utterly unfathomable, pointless and hurtful."

Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, said the vandalization is "sickening and a new low."

Nichola Mallon, Deputy Leader of the SDLP, said the actions are to be "totally condemned."

Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party, said it was "despicable behaviour."

Michelle O’Neill, the Vice President of Sinn Féin, said "we will stand with you every step of the way."

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said it was "dreadful."

