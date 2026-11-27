A 49-year-old County Louth man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of his 81-year-old aunt, who was attacked with a hatchet at a family birthday party in Dundalk. Patricia Muckian died in a Dublin hospital ten days later from her injuries.

Nicholas Muckian, of Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk, was arraigned this week on a charge that he murdered Patricia Muckian on May 3, 2024, in the Glenwood estate.

He also faces charges of assault causing harm to his mother, Mairead Muckian, and his sister, Maria Muckian, along with a charge of producing a hatchet during a dispute at the same location.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all of the charges.

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Prosecuting counsel Eilis Brennan SC described the case as deeply tragic and sensitive, and told the jury that both the prosecution and the defense intend to present psychiatric evidence that he is entitled to that special verdict.

RTÉ reported that the jury heard how the family had gathered at the kitchen table on Friday, May 3, 2024, to mark Mairead Muckian's 75th birthday. According to the prosecution, there was no argument and no provocation.

When the washing machine beeped, Nicholas Muckian left the table, returned with clothes over his arm, and produced a concealed hatchet.

He swung at Patricia but missed, and she ran out the front door.

Maria tried to restrain him and was struck on the head. Mairead intervened and was also struck.

Muckian then followed his aunt outside, while the two women fled through the garage. They found Patricia unconscious in the driveway with a head wound and called for help.

Gardaí found her lying in a pool of blood, still breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died ten days later from her injuries.

Defense counsel John Hayden SC said his client admitted striking Patricia several times, causing serious harm. Patricia suffered multiple skull fractures, and her condition deteriorated until she died.

The jury must now decide whether Nicholas Muckian is entitled to the special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity. That verdict applies if the jury finds he committed the act while suffering from a mental disorder that meant he either did not know his conduct was wrong or could not refrain from it.

In a statement read to the court by Miska Hanahoe BL, Mairead Muckian said that in the week before the attack, her son was not himself and had been doing silly things. She said he sometimes talked to himself and sometimes did not like her.

She also described a laugh she had heard from him, telling gardaí in the statement reported by RTÉ, "the best way I can describe this laugh is insanity."

She added that she had never been afraid of her son, but that she had been afraid of the other person she felt was inside him.

Maria Muckian told gardaí there had been no problems between her brother and Patricia, and she described him as never violent. She said she was baffled by the attack.

Patricia Muckian, known to family and friends as Pat, was a former general manager of Dundalk Credit Union. She was first taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, then transferred to Beaumont because of the severity of her injuries, where she died on May 13, 2024.

At Dublin District Coroner's Court in October 2024, Coroner Cróna Gallagher said autopsy results showed the death resulted from severe traumatic brain injury caused by sharp force trauma, the Irish Examiner reported.

Inspector Liam Archibold asked for the inquest to be adjourned because criminal proceedings had begun. The coroner granted the application, and the inquest will resume after the court proceedings conclude.

The Irish Examiner also reported that when Muckian was charged with murder at Dundalk District Court in July 2024, he replied, "I don't understand."

Pat Muckian was one of five women killed violently in Ireland in 2024, according to records kept by Women's Aid and reported by Newstalk. Seven women were killed in Ireland in 2023.

Women's Aid has tracked these deaths every year since 1996 and says greater public awareness of the signs, signals, and patterns that lead to femicide is needed.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. It is expected to last about one week.