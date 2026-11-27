Ireland has pledged €3.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding to help some of the world's poorest communities prepare for the El Niño weather event now building in the Pacific. The money is designed to be spent before disaster strikes rather than after, on the logic that early action saves lives and money.

The package was announced on Thursday by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee and Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond.

Of the total, €2 million goes to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Disaster Response Emergency Fund. The remaining €1.5 million goes to the UN OCHA Central Emergency Response Fund.

Acting before disaster strikes

The funding is built around what aid workers call anticipatory action, which uses forecasts and early warnings to get help to people before the worst of a crisis arrives.

In practice, that can mean helping families evacuate ahead of severe flooding or providing food, water, and medical assistance. It can also mean handing out drought-resistant seeds before a heatwave, or stockpiling supplies such as therapeutic food for malnourished children.

Forecasters expect the 2026-2027 El Niño to make severe droughts, floods and storms more likely across parts of Africa, Asia and Central America. Current projections suggest the fallout could push a further 49 million people into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027, bringing the global total to roughly 274 million people across 45 countries.

Announcing the funding in a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister McEntee said, “Humanitarian needs are already at record highs, and we know from experience that climate shocks disproportionately affect communities already struggling with poverty, conflict, and displacement.”

She added, “Ireland is committed to supporting action before disasters strike. This funding will help communities prepare for foreseeable climate shocks associated with El Niño. It will protect lives and livelihoods and reduce both the scale of human suffering and the cost of disaster response.”

Minister of State Richmond said in the same statement, “The science is clear and warnings have been issued. We now have a window of opportunity to take anticipatory action before the impacts of El Niño fully unfold.”

He went on, “This €3.5 million contribution will enable our partners to act quickly and effectively in countries most at risk from El Niño impacts.”

What it means back home

Ireland is unlikely to feel El Niño the way the countries receiving this money will. Met Éireann says the event's influence on Ireland and Europe is “comparatively weak, highly variable, and not robust in the present-day climate.”

Met Éireann does note that El Niño could matter more for Irish weather later this century if emissions stay high.

For this winter, RTE reported that Met Éireann's seasonal forecast points to a relatively mild and wetter-than-average start, with temperatures running 0.5C to 1C above normal from November to January. Colder spells are still possible later in that window.

The global picture is far starker. RTE reported that the World Meteorological Organization expects sea surface temperatures in a key tropical Pacific monitoring region to reach as much as 3.8C above average between November and January, against a threshold of just 0.5C for identifying an El Niño at all.

The UN has warned of drought, flooding and possible humanitarian emergencies, with refugees and people in conflict zones among the most exposed.

Speaking as the WMO published its latest climate update, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “We have entered a new age of climate extremes,” according to Extra.ie.

Ireland is currently the seventh-largest donor to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund, having given €16 million in core support this year on top of €5.5 million earmarked for the fund's climate action account.

That fund is already releasing money to countries facing forecast droughts and floods, including Chad, Somalia, South Sudan, and Zimbabwe.

The Red Cross network, taking the larger share of Thursday's package, counts 18 million volunteers across 191 national societies, including the Irish Red Cross.

Thursday's money also follows €1 million recently provided to the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program, which helps low-income smallholder farmers adapt to a changing climate.