National Voter Registration Day, observed in the US on the fourth Tuesday of September, is a nonpartisan effort that seeks to "make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote."

Today, September 28, volunteers and organizations across the US will “hit the streets” in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to encourage Americans to get registered to vote and or check their voter registration status.

The main goal? Getting hundreds of thousands of voters registered to vote online and ofﬂine in a single day.

If you are a US citizen, you can register to vote online here on the National Voter Registration Day's online platform.

On a general basis, here is who can and cannot vote in US elections:

You can vote in US elections if you:

Are a US citizen

Meet your state’s residency requirements You can be homeless and still meet these requirements.

Are 18 years old on or before Election Day

In almost every state, you can register to vote before you turn 18 if you will be 18 by Election Day.

Are registered to vote by your state’s voter registration deadline. (North Dakota does not require voter registration.)

You cannot vote in US elections if you:

Are a non-citizen, including permanent legal residents

Some people with felony convictions. Rules vary by state. Check with your state elections office about the laws in your state.

Some people who are mentally incapacitated. Rules vary by state.

For president in the general election: US citizens residing in US territories

Check with your state or local election office for any questions about who can and cannot vote.

On September 27, the day before National Voter Registration Day 2021, US President Joe Biden issued a proclamation which said in part: “As we observe National Voter Registration Day, I encourage all eligible Americans to make sure they are registered to vote — to check their registration status and ensure that their registration is accurate and up to date — and to help their neighbors, family, and friends to do the same.

“Visit Vote.gov for more information on how to register to vote. I also urge policymakers and citizens across the country, of all parties, to join me in defending, strengthening, and expanding this paramount constitutional right.”

We have the power to build the country we hope to leave to our children and grandchildren—and it starts at the ballot box. On this National Voter Registration Day, check that your voter registration status is up to date at https://t.co/Hy8C4n0lUk. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2021

Read more The sacred Irish vote in America