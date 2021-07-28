Four American hospitals headed by Irish CEO Michael Dowling have been named among the top 50 hospitals the country in US News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospital rankings.

Dowling, a native of Co Limerick, is the CEO of Northwell Health, a non-profit with 70,000 employees that has been at the center of New York's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwell Health is the largest healthcare provider in New York and played a leading role during the pandemic, from providing testing to delivering vaccines and caring for the sick.

Three Northwell hospitals were ranked among the top seven hospitals in New York and the top 20 hospitals nationwide in the US News & World Report.

Manhatten's Lennox Hill Hospital, Long Island's North Shore University Hospital, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center all achieved top-20 national status, while Huntingdon Hospital also ranked in the top 50 hospitals in the US.

Lennox Hill Hospital in Manhattan was the fourth-best hospital in the New York State and Metro region and achieved top-50 national rankings in seven different medical specialties, including neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and cardiology and heart surgery.

North Shore University Hospital, meanwhile, ranked fifth in the metro and state area and is the best hospital in Long Island, according to US News. The hospital ranked in the national top 50 in eight different specialties, including pulmonology, cardiology and heart surgery, and diabetes and endocrinology.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center ranked tied-seventh in the metro and state area and achieved top-50 national status in five different specialties, including gynecology, urology, and neurology and neurosurgery.

Lastly, Huntingdon Hospital was ranked 10th in the state and 12th in the region, while its orthopedics and pulmonology programs achieved top-50 status.

Dowling said that the rankings were reflective of Northwell Health's patient-centric culture.

"Northwell Health’s patient-centric culture, along with the collaboration our staff displays each day, is not only reflected in these impressive rankings, but in the fact that we helped New Yorkers get through the worst health care crisis in a century," Dowling said in a statement.

"I am extremely proud of our hospital leadership, physicians, nurses and all of our caregivers for their dedication, compassion, and expertise."

Last year, Dowling received the Irish Government's Presidential Distinguished Service Award for 2020 in recognition of his "extraordinary contribution to health, education, and well-being in New York".