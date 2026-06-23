Met Éireann's Status Yellow - High Temperature warning came into effect for all of Ireland at noon on Tuesday, June 23, and remains in effect until 9 am on Friday as the heat spell lingers on.

Maximum temperatures could exceed 27°C (80.6°F), while night-time minima in excess of 15°C (59°F) are expected, Met Éireann said in its warning.

Potential impacts include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, and water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches.

⚠️ Yellow High Temperature Warning issued for Ireland ⚠️ Potential impacts 🌡️

• Water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches

• Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

• Heat stress Valid: 1200 Tue 23/06/26 to 0900 Fri 26/06/26 Details ➡️ https://t.co/GYji547FKt pic.twitter.com/WMq4w8dJvn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2026

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Met Éireann meteorologists said that, overall, this week's hot spell will see temperatures climbing through the week, with expected values in the high 20s or even rising to 30°C (86°F) or higher by Thursday.

It will also be "extremely mild and humid," which will make for some "uncomfortable conditions, especially at night."

The high temperatures will also increase the risk of thunderstorms developing, and Thursday is expected to see some in the northwest.

Met Éireann noted that "much of Europe" is under a heatwave, which will cause temperatures of 40°C (104°F) or higher.

"A plume of extremely hot air from Europe will move towards Ireland, bringing with it hot and humid conditions," Irish meteorologists said.

Met Éireann said that maximum temperatures on Thursday are likely to reach 30°C or higher in parts of the country, though cautioned that "these figures may creep even higher."

Relief is in sight, as Met Éireann is forecasting that the hot weather will break on Friday with cooler conditions arriving and temperatures falling back to the low 20s.

The #MeteorologistsCommentary on our website provides more details on the high temperatures expected for this week 🌡️ Follow this link to read details, and stay up to date with current weather events. 👇 https://t.co/wTcluW2zfu pic.twitter.com/y88KJH0oJv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2026

Read more Ireland to sizzle this week as glorious weather returns

Safety advice

Amid the high temperature warning, Ireland's National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) is coordinating with key stakeholders to prepare.

“While the warm weather will be welcomed by many, it also brings risks that may not always be obvious or anticipated," Keith Leonard of NDFEM said on Tuesday.

"The public should plan ahead, keep up to date with Met Éireann forecasts and warnings, and take appropriate precautions in relation to heat, water safety, thunderstorms, and the possibility of localised flooding.”

Ireland's Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is advising people to stay in the shade, avoid going out or partaking in strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of fluids, and apply UVA and UVB sunscreen to skin that is not covered, factor 30+ for adults and 50+ for children.

Additionally, the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, Waterways Ireland, and the RNLI are urging the public to stay safe and remember that water safety is not limited to swimming or water sports, but extends to coastal walks, cycling beside canals, angling, or visiting parks and beaches.

"Drowning data shows that most accidental drownings (65%) follow land-based activities such as walking, angling, cycling, or simply spending time near the water," the group said on Tuesday.

"Now is the time for families and communities to have important conversations about staying safe near water. Awareness is a Lifesaver."

The group shared these water safety tips:

Swim at a lifeguarded waterway if possible.

Swim within your depth, stay within your depth.

Avoid entering the water in locks, marinas and harbours where hidden hazards may be present.

Supervise Children: Never leave them unattended near water.

Avoid alcohol before swimming, operating watercraft or being near water, as it impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time.

Be aware that cold water temperatures can also cause cold water shock, increasing the risk of drowning.

Pay attention to all water safety signs and warnings and carry a means of calling for help.

Check tides and updated weather warnings.

Always wear a correctly fitting serviced lifejacket or buoyancy aid when boating or participating in water sports.

Let others know where you are going and when you expect to return.

The water warnings come as 40 drowning fatalities were recorded in France in the past week.

Regarding water supply, the public is being reminded that "every individual water-saving action counts," and "using only what you need really helps to make a positive contribution that can benefit everyone and avoid water restrictions."

The public is further being encouraged to help to reduce the risks of fire by keeping the following in mind: