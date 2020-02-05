Deirdre Morley is accused of murdering the McGinley siblings in their Dublin home on January 24

Deirdre Morley, the mother accused of murdering her three young children in their Dublin home on January 24, was too unwell to attend a court appearance in Dublin today, February 5.

43-year-old Morley was due to appear before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court on February 5, but a sick note was produced by the Prison Service and offered to the court.

Judge Ryan consented the defense's application to request continuing medical and psychiatric assessment as deemed appropriate, as well as a four-week adjournment. Morley is due to appear in court on March 4.

Conor (9), Darragh (7), and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead in their Newcastle, Dublin home during the evening of January 24. Deirdre Morley, the children’s’ mother, was discovered nearby to the home in a “disoriented” state at the time of the incident and was transported to Tallaght Hospital for treatment. It is understood that Morley, who is a nurse, had been on work leave for some months prior to the tragedy due to “stress-related issues.”

On January 28, Dublin gardai said in a statement: “A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder, in relation to the discovery of the bodies of three children at a property in Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin on 24/1/2020.

“The woman arrested was found at the scene and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Morley, who was charged with three counts of murder, was remanded into custody where she was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

A funeral offered for the McGinley siblings last week in Rathcoole, Dublin drew some 1,000 mourners.