The bodies of three young children were found in a house in Co Dublin on Friday evening.

Brothers and sister Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, were discovered at Parson’s Court, Newcastle at 7:45pm, The Irish Examiner reports.

Read More: Irish teen's body brutally dismembered by crime gang

The deaths of the sibling are being treated by Gardaí as “sudden” and “unexplained.” Irish police say they found no evidence of anyone in the house at the time the children died, and there were no signs of a break-in at the property.

Gardaí name three children found dead in Newcastle, Co. Dublin last night.https://t.co/ZtYBMLoELZ pic.twitter.com/Qwls0IxggO — 98FM (@98FM) January 25, 2020

Gardai said they do not believe the children died from natural causes.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene.

The Irish Times reports a woman in her 40s, who is believed to be the children’s mother, is being treated at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, after she was found in a "disoriented state" outside the property at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, on Friday night.

Gardaí are expected to speak to the woman today.

It is believed the children’s father, Andrew McGinley, was not at the home at the time.

A pathologist carried out a preliminary examination of the bodies at the scene on Saturday morning, and the bodies of the three children have been removed to the City Morgue, where a post-mortem examination will take place later today.

It is understood a note was found at the property.

Read More: Missing Notre Dame student's body found in lake

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a concerned taxi driver picked up the distraught woman nearby and brought her home. After he discovered a note there saying “Call 999, don’t go upstairs,” he alerted authorities.

According to a garda spokesperson, a family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and extended family.