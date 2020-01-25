The body of a missing Notre Dame student was found in a lake on Friday.

Annrose Jerry, 21, was last seen at 8:45 pm Tuesday at Coleman Morse Hall on campus.

On Thursday, university police issued a Silver Alert, saying they believed Jerry was “in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Read More: Irish teen's body brutally dismembered by crime gang

Her body was found in Saint Mary’s Lake around 11:15 am on January 24, ABC News reports.

According to St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann, who made a positive identification at the scene, there were no apparent signs of trauma.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose," said Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame. "We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

Jerry, a senior majoring in science-business, lived on campus. She was a flute player and a National Merit Scholarship Finalist at Blaine High School in Minnesota, Heavy.com reports.

Read More: Notre Dame to expand Irish studies programming

The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are offering their support to students and faculty.

A mass in her memory will be held on Monday evening at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.