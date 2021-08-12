A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a four-year-old boy in County Limerick in March this year.

The boy died at Temple Street Hospital on March 16, 2021, after suffering fatal injuries in a house in Rathbane, County Limerick, on March 13.

The boy was initially rushed to University Hospital Limerick and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital.

He was later transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital after his condition worsened.

On Thursday, gardaí in Limerick arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s in connection with the incident.

They are currently being detained at separate Garda stations in Limerick City under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A statement released by gardai on Thursday read:

"Gardaí investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Limerick have today arrested a male, in his 30s, and a female, in her 20s, on suspicion of murder.

"Both persons are currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda Stations in Limerick city."