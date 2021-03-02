The majority of Irish people believe that any Irish citizen living abroad with a valid passport should be entitled to vote in future presidential elections, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll, conducted by polling company Ireland Thinks, found that 52% of Irish people believed that Irish citizens living abroad should be allowed to vote in presidential elections, while 39% of people were against the idea.

Ireland Thinks found that 55% of Irish people believed that Irish citizens living overseas should be entitled to vote in presidential elections, showing that support has fallen somewhat for the proposal.

The polling company surveyed 1,131 people in February and found that 56% of Irish people supported the idea of allowing Irish citizens in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom to vote in future presidential elections, while 43% opposed the idea.

The Irish Government has made a commitment to hold a referendum on whether Irish citizens living abroad should be entitled to vote in presidential elections, which would allow Irish passport holders to vote in the 2025 election if the referendum is passed.

Ireland Thinks' poll was commissioned by the UCD Clinton Institute and VotingRights.ie - a group that campaigns for the right to vote for Irish citizens living outside the state.

The Ireland Thinks opinion poll additionally found that 49% of Irish people believe that Irish citizens in Northern Ireland should have designated seats in the Seanad, with 43% against the idea and 8% undecided.

However, the majority of people were opposed to the idea of designating seats in the Seanad to Irish emigrants living overseas, with 58% against the idea and 32% in favor.

A slim majority of people also rejected giving Irish citizens living outside the state a right to vote in Seanad elections, with 51% opposed to the idea and 41% in favor.