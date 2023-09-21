A County Mayo woman has been named as Grand Marshal of the 2024 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Maggie Timoney, from Ballina in County Mayo, will lead marchers up Fifth Avenue on Saturday, March 16, next year.

Timoney is the first female President and CEO of Heineken USA, also becoming the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the US.

She is an alumnus of Iona University in New Rochelle, New York, where she played basketball and earned a BA and MBA.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Sean Lane, Chairman of the New York Parade's Board of Directors, said in a statement that Timoney "embodies the American dream".

"Maggie Timoney embodies the American dream and represents what can be achieved with determination and hard work. We are delighted she has been selected Grand Marshal of the 2024 Parade," Lane said in a statement.

"She, like so many hard-working Irish immigrants before her, emigrated from Ireland in search of a brighter future and we will be proud to march behind her as she leads the Irish American community up Fifth Avenue in the greatest Parade in the world.

Hilary Beirne, CAO of the Parade, said the Irish-American community is proud of TImoney's achievements.

"She is an outstanding leader in her chosen field and we know her selection as Grand Marshal will be popular within Irish America and Ireland," Beirne said in a statement.

The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is the largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world and regularly draws more than 250,000 marchers and two million spectators.

The parade will also be broadcast live to millions of households across the US for four hours by host station WNBC Channel Four.