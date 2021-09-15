Four men have been arrested in the Derry area as part of the investigation into the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the Creggan area of Derry.

PSNI said in a statement on Wednesday: “The men, aged 19, 20, 21, and 33, were all arrested in the Derry / Londonderry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later."

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it.

"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland through the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them all for their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing.”

In March 2020, Paul McIntyre was charged with McKee’s murder, as well as possessing a firearm with intent and belonging to a prescribed organization. He denies the charges.

Another man, Christopher Gillen, has been charged with throwing and possessing petrol bombs, hijacking, arson, and rioting on the night of McKee’s death.

In June, both McIntyre and Gillen appeared at a Preliminary Inquiry. They were both returned for trial to the Crown Court on a date to be fixed and released on continuing bail.

On April 18, 2019, Lyra McKee, a journalist, was shot and killed while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in Northern Ireland. She was 29.

A few days later on April 23, the Irish News published a statement from the New IRA which said: “On Thursday night following an incursion on the Creggan by heavily armed British crown forces which provoked rioting, the IRA deployed our volunteers to engage.

“We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this.

“In the course of attacking the enemy, Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces.

“The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family, and friends of Lyra McKee for her death.”

On what would have been McKee’s 30th birthday, and just days before the second anniversary of her death, McKee’s family launched the “Justice 4 Lyra” campaign encouraging people to come forward with any information about the events that led to her death.