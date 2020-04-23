Liam Neeson paid tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 in a stirring video published last week.

The Northern Irish actor is in quarantine in his home in Sharon, Connecticut, and he filmed a video praising workers at the nearby New Milford Hospital and workers in the wider Nuvance Hospital system.

The New Milford Hospital shared the heartwarming video on Facebook and thanked Neeson for his words of encouragement.

Liam Neeson Shares Message of Support Movie star Liam Neeson talks about his personal connection to the Sharon, CT, community and his appreciation for our Nuvance Health hospitals’ readiness in the fight against #COVID19. Thank you, Liam, for your support and encouragement during this challenging time. #NewMilfordStrong Publiée par New Milford Hospital sur Samedi 18 avril 2020

Neeson, 67, who was made an American citizen in 2009, said that he had witnessed the bravery and dedication of staff in the Nuvance Hospitals first-hand.

"As someone who is personally connected to the Sharon community, I've seen first hand how courageous, dedicated, professional, and resilient the clinical staff are at Nuvance Health hospitals," he said in the video.

He said that the hospitals were prepared for the crisis and that it was encouraging for members of the Sharon community.

"During this challenging and worrisome time, I'm feeling encouraged by the hospital's readiness for this serious health crisis."

Read More: Send your support to Irish healthcare workers with #DearHeroes

Neeson wanted to share his support for the frontline workers who are working tirelessly to save lives and called on community members to pay tribute to the vital healthcare workers.

"Let's show the Nuvance health heroes how much we appreciate their devotion and commitment to patient care."

He ended the video on an encouraging and inspiring note, promising that we would get through the COVID-19 crisis by working together and looking out for one another.

"Together, we'll get through this. Let's make that our promise to one another."

The state of Connecticut has so far escaped the worst effects of coronavirus, but its tally of roughly 22,500 cases is still significant. While that may pale in comparison to nearby New York, it is substantially more than Ireland's tally despite having a much smaller population.

Read More: How the Irish spirit is shining through the coronavirus crisis