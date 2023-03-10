Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will speak at an event hosted by IrishCentral and the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in Washington DC during St. Patrick's Day week.

The event, a collaboration between IrishCentral and the AOH, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The event will also pay tribute to An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who will be in Washington for the traditional White House visit on St. Patrick's Day.

Varadkar has served as Taoiseach since Dec 2022 after previously serving in the role between 2017 and 2020.

He also served as Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment from June 2020 to December 2022 as part of the coalition government's rotating Taoiseach agreement.

Varadkar became Ireland's youngest-ever Taoiseach when he was first elected to the role in June 2017.

Speaking on Friday morning, AOH President Daniel O'Connell said "A few years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the first time at the White House.

"After the initial formalities, he mingled with the guests, enjoying the lively entertainment, posing for photos, and engaging in interesting conversations.

"Leo's charisma, charm, and breadth of knowledge were unmistakable, and it was no surprise why he has at a young age quickly become a respected leader in international affairs.

"Taoiseach Varadkar is a trailblazer in many respects, and we feel privileged to be part of yet another first in his distinguished career."

IrishCentral Chairman Liam Lynch also welcomed Varadkar's attendance at the event, stating that it was a chance to celebrate his performance as Taoiseach.

"IrishCentral is honored to host Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the historic Good Friday Agreement, which he has played a key role in protecting since first being elected Taoiseach in 2017," Lynch said.

The AOH is the largest and oldest Irish Catholic organization in the United States and plays a prominent role in promoting Irish American interests in Washington.

IrishCentral caters to 39 million Irish Americans and 70 million members of the Irish diaspora and is dedicated to connecting the Irish throughout the world and creating an online platform where all Irish can feel at home.