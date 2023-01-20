Kerrygold butter will be returning in New York and California after changes were made to its packaging in light of new regulations in the states.

A Kerrygold spokesperson told IrishCentral on January 20: “We have made changes to some of our packaging due to new regulatory requirements in the states of New York and California.

“We are pleased to confirm products will return to shelves from next week onwards.”

The spokesperson said that Kerrygold temporarily stopped supply in time to ensure that no impacted product would be on shelves by the time the new state regulations in New York and California came into effect.

New food packaging regulations that came into effect in New York on December 31, 2022, and in California on January 1, 2023.

As per the New York regulations, "no person shall distribute, sell, or offer for sale in this state food packaging containing PFAS substances as intentionally added chemicals on or after December 31, 2022."

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals that have been manufactured since at least the 1940s and are used in many products to provide stain resistance, water and oil repellency, and other properties.

PFAS do not occur naturally, and some PFAS have been found to persist in the environment for long periods of time.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

Kerrygold butter first arrived in the US in 1999. 20 years later, Kerrygold became the first Irish food brand to exceed €1 billion in annual retail sales.

In its 2021 report, Ornua welcomed the removal of punitive tariffs on Irish dairy products into the US. The report said that Kerrygold butter achieved 12% volume growth, outperforming the category, and strengthening its position as the number two butter brand.

Kerrygold has enjoyed several instances of viral fame in the US. In recent years, it was part of a health craze that saw people putting a knob in their coffee, and just last week, one Twitter user went absolutely viral when she said she will "never not use Irish butter in my baked goods again!"