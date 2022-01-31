John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, was found dead outside of a home in Canton, Massachusetts in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

O'Keefe was discovered Saturday morning outside a Canton residence on Fairview Road, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney's Office told The Boston Globe.

When O'Keefe's body was found, a powerful winter storm had blanketed the area in more than 20 inches of snow.

O'Keefe “appeared to have been in the cold for some period and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital,” where he was pronounced dead.

“The circumstances of his death are still under investigation and do not appear to be definitively known," the spokesperson said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts is expected to conduct an autopsy on O'Keefe's body today, January 31, to determine the cause and manner of O'Keefe's death.

The Boston Police Department Mourns the Passing of Officer John O'Keefe

Responding to O'Keefe's death, Boston PD said in a statement: “It is with deep regret that Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long announces the passing of active-duty Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

"Officer O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the BPD who served admirably in several assignments during his career.

"John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Chief of Police Ken Berkowitz said the police force's thoughts and prayers are with O'Keefe and his family today.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased officer, his family and the entire Boston Police Department. Any inquiries should be directed to the Norfolk County District Attorneys Office.

The Boston Police Foundation offered its condolences in the wake of O'Keefe's death.

The Boston Police Foundation would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family & friends of active duty BPD Officer John O'Keefe. Officer O'Keefe was a 16 yr veteran of the department. Please keep his family, friends, and the department in your thoughts and prayers.

The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation also paid tribute to O'Keefe, asking for him and his family to be kept in peoples' thoughts.

It is with deep regret the BPD announces the passing of active-duty BPD Off John O'Keefe. Off O'Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the BPD who served admirably in several assignments during his career. Please keep his family, friends, & our police family in your thoughts.