President Biden's congratulatory message to newly-naturalized US citizens, not surprisingly, makes mention of his own Irish immigrant roots.

President Biden's congratulatory message to newly-naturalized American citizens has been shared online by USCIS as some naturalization ceremonies "may be conducted differently than in the past" as in-person services safely resume.

In his video message, President Biden welcomes his new fellow Americans and thanks them for "choosing us, for believing that America is worthy of your aspirations."

Biden said: “Every immigrant comes to America from different circumstances and for different reasons, but you all have one thing in common: courage.

"The courage it takes to sacrifice and make this journey, the courage to leave your homes, your lives, your loved ones, and come to a nation that is more than just a place but rather an idea, an idea where everyone is created equal and deserves to be treated equally.

He continued: “We can define America in one word: possibilities.

“Since its founding, that very idea has been nurtured, enriched, and advanced by the contributions, sacrifices, and dreams of immigrants like you and immigrants like my own ancestors from Ireland, like generations of our fellow Americans.

“Today, you’ve earned a new title equal to that of an American president, the title I’m most proud of: citizen, citizen of the United States of America.

“I look forward to standing with you as you embrace your new rights and responsibilities, as you build your lives and legacies here like generations have done before you in this great nation of immigrants.

“So welcome my friends, welcome my fellow Americans, welcome. May God bless you all, and may God bless the United States of America.”

Biden's new congratulatory video, which is customary for US Presidents to film, comes just over two months since he issued an executive order entitled "Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans," which moves, in part, to promote and improve the US naturalization process.

During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged to "drive campaigns to help lawful permanent residents naturalize."

USCIS says that the American naturalization ceremony is the culmination of the naturalization process. Immigrants in the US can learn more about applying for US citizenship here.

