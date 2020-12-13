Joe Biden was the most Googled person of the year in Ireland.

Google has released their annual “Year of Search” report, revealing the most popular search terms, topics and people of 2020.

The data indicates that the U.S. presidential election captured the interest of many people across Ireland, as “US election” topped the country’s top overall searches list and president-elect Joe Biden topped the list of most searched people, RTÉ reports.

Biden also made it to the number 6 spot on the overall searches list.

The Irish-American Democratic candidate and former vice-president defeated President Donald Trump in the controversial election in November and will become the second Irish Catholic president in US history, after John F. Kennedy.

US news networks CNN and Fox News also featured in the top 10 overall searches in Ireland list, revealing the level of interest Irish people had in the American election, reports The Irish Sun.

Google searches on the US election even beat out the number of “Coronavirus” searches, which made it to the second spot on Ireland’s top overall searches list. However, the “How To…” search list, with pandemic-themed activities like “how to make hand sanitizer” and “how to cut your own hair,” shows the true impact of COVID-19.

Below are the most Googled questions in Ireland in 2020.

Overall searches

US election

Coronavirus

Caroline Flack

Premier League

CNN

Joe Biden

Zoom

Fox News

Kobe Bryant

Google Classroom

People

Joe Biden

Boris Johnson

Kim Jong Un

Phillip Schofield

Donald Trump

Kamala Harris

Phil Hogan

Bruno Fernandes

Katie Taylor

Michael Jordan

How to...

How to make a face mask

How to make hand sanitizer

How to register to vote

How to cut men's hair

How to make scones

How to make banana bread

How to cut your own hair

How to make cookies

How to cancel Covid payment

How to get tested for Coronavirus Ireland

Television

Normal People

Love Island

The Queen's Gambit

The Fall

Operation Transformation

Tiger King

The Stranger

The Undoing

Ozark

Emily in Paris

Movies

1917

Parasite

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Tenet

The Gentlemen

Bombshell

Birds of Prey

Enola Holmes

Wild Mountain Thyme

Recipes