Joe Biden was the most Googled person of the year in Ireland.
Google has released their annual “Year of Search” report, revealing the most popular search terms, topics and people of 2020.
The data indicates that the U.S. presidential election captured the interest of many people across Ireland, as “US election” topped the country’s top overall searches list and president-elect Joe Biden topped the list of most searched people, RTÉ reports.
Biden also made it to the number 6 spot on the overall searches list.
The Irish-American Democratic candidate and former vice-president defeated President Donald Trump in the controversial election in November and will become the second Irish Catholic president in US history, after John F. Kennedy.
US news networks CNN and Fox News also featured in the top 10 overall searches in Ireland list, revealing the level of interest Irish people had in the American election, reports The Irish Sun.
Google searches on the US election even beat out the number of “Coronavirus” searches, which made it to the second spot on Ireland’s top overall searches list. However, the “How To…” search list, with pandemic-themed activities like “how to make hand sanitizer” and “how to cut your own hair,” shows the true impact of COVID-19.
Below are the most Googled questions in Ireland in 2020.
Overall searches
- US election
- Coronavirus
- Caroline Flack
- Premier League
- CNN
- Joe Biden
- Zoom
- Fox News
- Kobe Bryant
- Google Classroom
People
- Joe Biden
- Boris Johnson
- Kim Jong Un
- Phillip Schofield
- Donald Trump
- Kamala Harris
- Phil Hogan
- Bruno Fernandes
- Katie Taylor
- Michael Jordan
How to...
- How to make a face mask
- How to make hand sanitizer
- How to register to vote
- How to cut men's hair
- How to make scones
- How to make banana bread
- How to cut your own hair
- How to make cookies
- How to cancel Covid payment
- How to get tested for Coronavirus Ireland
Television
- Normal People
- Love Island
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Fall
- Operation Transformation
- Tiger King
- The Stranger
- The Undoing
- Ozark
- Emily in Paris
Movies
- 1917
- Parasite
- Little Women
- Jojo Rabbit
- Tenet
- The Gentlemen
- Bombshell
- Birds of Prey
- Enola Holmes
- Wild Mountain Thyme
Recipes
- Brown bread recipe
- Scones recipe
- Pizza dough recipe
- Apple tart recipe
- Soda bread recipe
- Strawberry daiquiri recipe
- Chicken recipes
- Carrot cake recipe
- Margarita recipe
- Chocolate cake recipe
