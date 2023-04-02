The health of former US President Jimmy Carter could have implications on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland, according to reports.

Carter, 98, is receiving end-of-life care in his home in Georgia, and his death could cause Biden to miss the upcoming five-day trip to Ireland, which takes between April 11-15.

There is a tradition that all surviving US presidents attend the leave-taking of a former president, while Biden has previously said that Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy.

"He asked me to do his eulogy," Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in California last month.

"Excuse me, I shouldn't say that," Biden added.

Biden is set to arrive in Belfast on April 11 before traveling to Dublin on April 12.

The President will be based in Dublin for the remainder of the visit but will take day trips around Ireland, according to reports.

Biden's full itinerary has not yet been released, but the president will meet with Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin during his visit, while he will also attend a reception hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park.

Biden is also expected to visit his ancestral homeland in Mayo and Louth during his five-day visit to Ireland.

His upcoming visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which took place on April 10, 1998.

However, reports suggest that the trip will be postponed if Carter dies.

Carter, who served as president between 1977 and 1981, has been receiving palliative care since February, stating that he has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family.