US President Joe Biden will begin a five-day visit to Ireland on April 11 in Belfast.

Biden will arrive in Dublin the following day and will leave Ireland on April 15.

During the course of his visit, Biden will meet Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, while he will also attend a reception at Farmleigh House hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The full details of Biden's itinerary have not yet been confirmed.

The US President is expected to visit his ancestral homelands in Mayo and Louth during the five-day visit and may even stop in Louth during his journey from Belfast to Dublin, according to unconfirmed reports.

Biden will be based in Dublin between April 12-15 but will make day trips to other parts of the country.

If Biden makes a large public address, it is likely to take place in the west of the country, according to RTÉ News.

Biden has made no secret of his desire to visit Ireland while serving as US President and discussed a potential trip with Varadkar in the White House on St. Patrick's Day.

Varakdar assured Biden that he would receive a very warm welcome during his upcoming visit to Ireland.

"I promise you that we’re going to roll out the red carpet, and it’s going to be a visit like no other. Everyone is excited about it already. We’re going to have great crowds who would love to see you," Varadkar told Biden in Washington on St. Patrick's Day.

Biden's visit has been planned to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which took place in Belfast on April 10, 1998.

Biden previously visited Ireland while serving as Vice President in 2016.