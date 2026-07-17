Ireland's Domestic Violence Judgments Register Bill 2026 is set to be signed into law after being approved by TDs in the Dáil Éireann on Wednesday, July 15.

The legislation provides for a publicly accessible register of judgments on those convicted of domestic violence against a former or current partner.

Known as 'Jennie's Law,' the new legislation is in memory of 24-year-old Jennifer Poole, who was murdered in Dublin in April 2021 by her ex-partner Gavin Murphy, formerly of Coultry Drive in Ballymun.

Poole did not know that Murphy had a history of abusive behavior and a conviction for assaulting a former partner. Poole's family only learned of Murphy's history of domestic violence during the murder trial.

Murphy pleaded guilty to murdering Poole; he was sentenced to life in prison in April 2022.

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Members of the Poole family were in the Dáil on Wednesday when the legislation was approved and received a standing ovation:

Jennie's Law passes all stages in Leinster House. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HWBLZOkuSs — Paul McAuliffe TD (@PaulMcauliffe) July 16, 2026

Welcoming the passage of Jennie's Law, Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said: “This legislation will help people who are in a relationship or considering a relationship with a person to ascertain whether they have a history of serious domestic violence convictions.

“The register is one part of the government's broader, comprehensive strategy to protect victims of domestic violence and reduce reoffending.”

O'Callaghan credited Poole's family, particularly her brother Jason, for their advocacy.

In a statement on social media the day after the legislation passed, Jason wrote: "Yesterday we created a lasting legacy for our beloved Jennie. She will never be just another statistic."

Jason said he and his family have been "blown away" by the continued support they received, and thanked all those who supported the campaign.

"It took 4 and a half years to have Jennifer’s voice and all those other women who are no longer here due to domestic violence," he wrote.

"Our aim from day one was to protect victims, create awareness, and save lives so other families and children don’t have to suffer like we are."

He continued: "Our loss is society’s gain. We need to keep working hard in the area of Domestic sexual and gender based violence.

"We need men to call men out for this type of behaviour."

Jason thanked his family, friends, the community of Finglas, and the wider society in Ireland for their support.

He also thanked Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe and Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin "for their belief in my proposals and being with me, supporting and working tirelessly on this campaign to create a domestic violence register in Jennifer’s name."

He concluded: "Yesterday’s passing of this legislation was a truly wonderful and historic moment for Ireland, but behind all of this was us a sad and broken family who would give anything to have Jennifer with us again.

"We received the real-life sentence.

"Thanks again from the bottom of our hearts for this wonderful support and legacy in Jennifer’s name.

"It’s now time for us as a family to park our fight and grieve the loss of Jennifer.

#Jennieslaw."

Safe Ireland Social Change Agency, a national body working to eradicate Domestic, Sex, Gender and Sexuality-Based Violence (DSGSBV) in Ireland, also welcomed the passage of Jennie's Law.

"The introduction of Jennie’s Law marks a significant step forward in empowering women with information that can support safer choices and earlier access to specialist domestic violence services and supports," Safe Ireland said.

"The legislation will provide greater transparency around serious domestic violence convictions, helping women to make informed decisions and access support when needed."

How will Jennie's Law work?

According to Ireland's Department of Justice, the new legislation inserts a Part 3A into the Domestic Violence Act 2018 and applies to convictions on indictment for serious domestic violence offences.

It provides a mechanism through which relevant judgments may be published to supplement the existing means of publicity, such as through media attendance and reporting on proceedings.

It does not constitute an additional form of punishment.

The trial judge will have discretion to publish a judgment in an appropriate case, which will contain details of conviction and sentence, as well as any other information relevant to the offence that the judge deems appropriate. Judgments will be published online by the Courts Service, under a specific heading of “Domestic Violence Register Judgments."

The information will be presented in a way that is linked insofar as possible with domestic violence services, to ensure that anyone consulting the register will be directed towards appropriate supports, whether for themselves or for another person that they are concerned about.

Offenders can apply no earlier than three years after conviction for removal from the register. Any removal will be at the discretion of a court.

The register will be implemented in a broader context of preventative and protective measures, such as Operation Devise, through which An Garda Síochána provides appropriate support to the potentially vulnerable new partner of individuals who have previously been connected with a domestic homicide and/or serious offences related to domestic violence, and closely monitors any evidence of further domestic violence offending against them, aiming to mitigate the risks as much as possible.