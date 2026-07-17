The National Wax Museum in Dublin is set to unveil another Sinéad O'Connor figure on Thursday, July 23, after the original figure that was unveiled in 2024 was met with blowback.

The Journal reports that, in a statement on Friday, the National Wax Museum Plus acknowledged that it was “clear” that the original Sinéad O’Connor figure - modeled after the singer in her "Nothing Compares 2 U" music video - launched in 2024 “did not meet the museum’s standards."

The new Sinéad O'Connor wax figure has been created “following a process of careful consideration, research and craftsmanship," the Museum said on Friday.

A spokesperson added that it has been “carefully made to capture Sinéad’s unmistakable presence and honour her remarkable contribution to music, culture and Irish identity."

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The original Sinéad O'Connor wax figure was commissioned by museum director Paddy Dunning and crafted by PJ Hegarty for what was his final contribution to the museum.

It was unveiled by the National Wax Museum on Dublin's Westmoreland Street on July 25, 2024, one day before the first anniversary of the Irish singer's passing.

Among those critical of the original Sinéad O'Connor wax figure that was unveiled in 2024 was the singer's brother, John O'Connor.

He told RTÉ Liveline that he didn't think the wax figure "looked like her at all," but added that he doesn't want to denigrate any artist.

"When I saw it online yesterday, I was shocked," O'Connor said.

"I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds.

"I thought it was hideous."

The museum responded quickly, announcing the day after the unveiling that it would be launching "a new project to create a more accurate representation" of O'Connor.

The museum said at the time: “In response to the public’s feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinéad’s devoted fans.

“We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinéad’s unique presence and essence as we intended."

The museum added: “We deeply appreciate the public’s love for Sinéad and share in their admiration for her remarkable career and contributions.

"With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinéad O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image.

“Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately."

Commenting on the new O'Connor figure set to be unveiled this week, Dunning said: “Sinéad was a friend of mine, and it was very important to me that we included her in the museum in a way that felt right.

“I knew her from the Dublin music scene when she was rehearsing in Temple Bar at the Temple Lane Rehearsal Studios, and that connection grew over the years.

“As someone who knew her well, I felt it was important that this figure be created with real care, consideration and respect.”