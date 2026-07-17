Aer Lingus is set to discontinue three Dublin - US routes, and change another Dublin - US route to summertime operation only, as part of "network and organization changes."

The Aer Lingus Dublin - Denver route is set to be discontinued after September 28, the Dublin - Minneapolis route is set to be discontinued after October 24, and the Dublin - Las Vegas route is set to be discontinued after December 3.

Additionally, the Dublin - Seattle route will only operate in the summer after October 26.

Meanwhile, the Aer Lingus route from Dublin to Split is set to be discontinued after September 29, while the routes from Dublin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Malta will only operate in the summer after November.

All customers impacted by the network changes are being contacted directly and provided with reaccommodation or refund options, Aer Lingus said on Thursday.

The network changes will see overall flying reduced by 6%, Aer Lingus said.

The airline noted that, linked to these network changes, there will be a reduction in the use of two A330 aircraft and four A320 aircraft for peak summer 2027.

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The network adjustments are part of wider changes Aer Lingus is implementing "to support required improvement in its operating margin, which is needed to underpin future investment."

Aer Lingus said on Thursday that it aims to "achieve and sustain a 12% - 15% operating margin to attract investment over the medium term."

With the aim of growing revenues, Aer Lingus said it "will invest strategically to improve customer experience." The airline noted it has recently commenced the installation of high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet and that next year, it will retrofit ten Airbus A330 aircraft cabins and introduce Premium Economy to deliver an "elevated inflight experience" for customers.

However, the airline said that in addition to continued investment in customer experience, "reduced costs and improved efficiency are required in the context of a number of wider challenges," including:

Continued challenging macroeconomic environment

Significantly increased transatlantic competitor capacity (up 45% in winter 2025 / 2026)

Increasing seasonality of the airline’s business

Increases in supplier costs and carbon costs

Elevated fuel costs in 2026, continuing into 2027

Quarter 1 2026 losses of €103m

Aer Lingus said that to address these challenges, it has focused on reducing supplier costs and has reduced senior management roles by approximately 25%. In the next stage, the airline proposes to reduce wider employee costs in Head Office functions by approximately 25% and make network changes to remove lower-margin flying.

Aer Lingus said it will consult with employees and their representatives regarding the Head Office function changes and the network changes, which could see up to 500 employees leaving the airline.

Aer Lingus said it will also engage with employees and their representatives on cost efficiency and productivity so that the airline "can be an investment case within the IAG group."

"The more cost efficient and productive the airline is, the more it will be able to fulfil its network and growth ambition," Aer Lingus said.

"The consultation and engagement process will focus on reducing redundancies and potential future redundancies and on what needs to be done to secure future investment in the business."

Commenting on the changes, Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive, Aer Lingus, said on Thursday: “Our accelerated transformation aims to set Aer Lingus up for the future; to ensure the airline is a strong investment case and able to weather the turbulence in our industry.

"An efficient cost base, coupled with investment in our customer experience, will enable Aer Lingus to fulfil its ambition to be the airline of choice connecting Europe with North America, support future growth and continue to provide connectivity and significant economic contribution to Ireland.”