Jeffrey Donaldson, the former head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), is launching an appeal after he was found guilty of 18 sexual offences last month following a trial at Newry Crown Court.

Donaldson's appeal was confirmed by his solicitor John McBurney, who lodged the appeal papers at Belfast's Court of Appeal on Friday, July 17.

According to the Press Association, it is understood that Donaldson is appealing all 18 convictions, aiming to have the convictions set aside.

If the appeal is granted, it is expected to be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast in the autumn.

Donaldson, 63, is being held at Maghaberry Prison while he awaits sentencing, which is set to take place in September.

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Donaldson had pleaded not guilty to the 18 charges - one count of rape, 13 of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency.

The charges related to two victims who are now adults. The offenses occurred between 1985 and 2008. Both of the victims gave evidence during the trial.

Donaldson initially faced 11 charges - one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency, and nine of indecent assault - but after the evidence file was reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the number of charges was increased to 18.

The jury of five women and seven men took just over ten hours to return a verdict. Donaldson reportedly showed no emotion or reaction when the decision against him was handed down in court on June 22.

A review hearing is set for September 11, with sentencing scheduled for September 25. Judge Paul Ramsey said in court that there would inevitably be a “lengthy sentence of imprisonment."

He also said Donaldson will be placed on the register of sex offenders.

Donaldson's wife Eleanor also faced charges, but after being declared unfit to stand trial on mental health grounds last month, she was subject to a "trial of facts," a process that tests evidence but cannot lead to a criminal conviction. The trial of facts found that Eleanor aided and abetted her husband's crimes.

Like her husband, Eleanor's charges were increased from four to five following the PPS review – one charge of aiding and abetting rape between 1987 and 1991, three counts of aiding and abetting indecent assaults on a female child, and one count of child cruelty between 2004 and 2008.

A former member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), Donaldson became head of the DUP in 2021 following Edwin Poots' short-lived tenure. He had been an MP for Lagan Valley since 1997. In 2016, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his political services.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) previously confirmed that on March 28, 2024, its detectives "arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences" and that "a 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences."

As is usual, the PSNI did not name the people who had been arrested.

Donaldson’s social media accounts were deactivated the night of the arrests.

The following day, the DUP confirmed that Donaldson was stepping down as party leader with immediate effect after he was charged with "allegations of a historical nature."

Donaldson was suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of a judicial process, and Gavin Robinson MP was named the Interim Party Leader and later ratified as the party's leader, a role he still holds. Robinson has since said Donaldson is no longer a member of the party.

The DUP has since announced that it has commissioned the iNEQE Safeguarding Group to conduct an Independent Focused Safeguarding Review for the party into Donaldson’s time as a member of the DUP.

Similarly, the Assembly’s Clerk / Chief Executive at the Northern Ireland Assembly has put in place arrangements to conduct a review of any abuse or inappropriate behaviour by Donaldson while he was a Member of the Assembly from 2003 to 2010, or while he was a visitor to Parliament Buildings as an MP.