Newly-elected GAA President Jarlath Burns has claimed that the organization should not remain neutral in any united Ireland debates.

The Armagh native, who will take over as President of the GAA next February, argued four years ago that the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) should not remain neutral in a future border poll.

The GAA's Official Guide states that the organization should have a basic aim of strengthening the "National Identity in a 32-County Ireland through the preservation and promotion of Gaelic Games and pastimes". However, the organization has shied away from political issues in recent years.

Burns said the GAA shouldn't be shy of expressing its hope for a united Ireland, adding that it should be done in a way that is inclusive to all members of the organization.

"We have to do it very responsibly and in a way that takes consideration of the inclusive nature of the association," Burns told the Irish Examiner.

"In the climate where there would be a border poll called, it would be incumbent on all civic organizations to take a position on it, and it wouldn’t be shock therapy to anybody to hear that the GAA, who have always ignored partition very honorably, would want to see a united Ireland.

"That is my dream and it is not a subversive dream to have. It is a very valid perspective, particularly in the context of Brexit but we would have to do it very responsibly. If you look even at the last independence referendum in Scotland, both Celtic and Rangers, two big sporting organizations in that country took a position on independence.

"I don’t think it would be unreasonable of us to say that we would want to see our land united because even practically it doesn’t work, partition."