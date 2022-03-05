Irish viewers raised more than €2 million for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal during a special episode of RTÉ's Late Late Show on Friday night.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin appeared on Friday's show, labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "dangerous" and "evil man".

"I don't think much of him. I get very angry when I think of him. The West was very naïve. I think he is anti-democratic. He's an evil man, dangerous and doing untold damage to people, and changing the rules-based order that we all adhere to," Martin said in an interview with Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

"This is a barbaric, brutal attack on the Ukrainian people because he doesn't want a democratic Ukraine. I salute the bravery of the last week."

The Taoiseach also commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his bravery during the Russian invasion and said he is "personifying Ukrainian nationhood right now".

Martin made a heartfelt plea during Friday's Late Late Show calling on the Irish public to donate to the Red Cross appeal and they answered the call emphatically.

The show closed with a whopping €2.2 million raised for the Irish Red Cross appeal, with donations coming in so fast that they caused the donate.redcross.ie website to crash at one point.

However, as with the Late Late Toy Show appeal before Christmas, viewers were able to keep donating through the Revolut app.

Friday's Late Late Show also included a harrowing introductory segment, featuring an emotional speech from Tubridy and a special video production showing footage of children fleeing their homes as Russian missiles rain down on the country.

