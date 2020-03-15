An Irish restaurant is offering free meals to doctors and nurses at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The Vintage Kitchen, located on Poolbeg Street in Dublin, is offering lunch and dinner free of charge to boost the morale of healthcare workers dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

Head chef Sean Drugan posted a statement on Twitter confirming that the restaurant would be keeping a table of two open for doctors and nurses.

He said that this offer would remain in place until Mar. 29 at the very earliest when he would review the situation.

Drugan said that the new policy would kick in next Wednesday on Mar. 18.

The Vintage Kitchen is offering the meals on a first-come, first-served service and will offer free meals at all times during its opening hours.

The restaurant is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12 noon until 2:15 p.m. for lunch and from 5:30/6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for dinner.

Drugan asked people to nominate worthy doctors and nurses and to reserve a table by sending him a Direct Message on Twitter.

Alternatively, doctors and nurses looking to avail of a free meal can email him at seandrugan@yahoo.ie to make a reservation.

Drugan offered the statement to other restaurants in the hope that more would follow his example.

The Vintage Kitchen opened in Dublin just over five years ago and is located right in the heart of Ireland's capital, just a stone's throw away from Temple Bar.

The restaurant offers a wide range of locally produced Irish dishes in addition to a variety of pasta dishes.