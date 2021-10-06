The gardai (Irish police) are at the center of two damaging criminal investigations.

A retired superintendent has been charged with possession of cannabis, linked to a €600,000 seizure of the drug in a number of raids in Dublin last week.

In a separate inquiry, a lower-grade member of the force has been arrested and suspended from duty during an investigation into allegations of crimes against his daughters, including rape.

Drug Seizure

The ex-superintendent, 61-year-old John Murphy, appeared on Monday in Dublin District Court after several days of questioning by officers during which he was held over a number of nights in a garda station.

During an investigation last week into suspected links between officers and members of the Hutch crime gang, garda headquarters said in a statement to The Irish Times that a senior officer was arrested on suspicion of involvement in offenses relating to “allegedly enhancing the ability of a criminal organization to commit or facilitate a serious offense.”

There was no mention of this in Monday’s court case.

Murphy was charged with possessing cannabis worth more than €13,000 on September 29.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation told the court the defendant “made no reply after caution” and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The court ordered the detective not to read out Murphy’s address following a request from a defense lawyer, who cited his client’s personal security.

Bail was set bail in Murphy’s own bond of €500 with a €20,000 independent surety. He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on a number of conditions. He is due in court again on Friday via video link.

Sexual abuse

In a separate investigation, gardai in the south of the Republic are investigating sexual abuse allegations made against one of the force by members of his family.

The garda has been suspended while the investigation proceeds into the allegation that he sexually abused his daughters for more than a decade, the Irish Daily Star reported.

The officer was arrested after members of his family presented at a garda station and issued a statement.

A statement released by gardai said, “Following a garda investigation into allegations of abuse of minors, a member of An Garda Siochána based in the south of the country has been arrested and suspended.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Siochána is not commenting any further at this time.”

According to media reports, it is understood the alleged abuse came to light after one of the victims was hospitalized when she became unwell and that the accused is being investigated for crimes including rape and sexual abuse.

It is alleged the crimes were perpetrated against several of his daughters over a 12-year period. If convicted, the garda could face a life sentence.

