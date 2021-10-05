The Sexual Violence Centre Cork's "quick and easy guide" on how to avoid sexual assault "for perpetrators" has gone viral worldwide.

Following the horrifying details of the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK, the Sexual Violence Centre Cork has posted a guide to avoiding sexual assault "for perpetrators".

On March 3, 2021, Sarah Everard was falsely arrested, raped, and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens in South London. Last week, he was sentenced to a whole life in prison.

Through the trial, the Sexual Violence Centre Cork had been sharing advice and support for those who might have been affected by the details of the case.

On September 30, they posted a graphic "How to avoid sexual assault: a quick and easy guide*' with the asterisk leading to a line below that says '*for perpetrators'.

Their post mirrors similar posts and guides on how women can avoid becoming victims of sexual assault. However, this provides a guide to those who perpetrate the attacks.

It reads: "Don't put drugs in people's drinks. When you see a woman walking by herself, leave her alone.

"Use the buddy system! If you can't stop yourself from sexually assaulting someone, ask a trusted friend to accompany you at all times to stop you.

"If you are in a lift and someone steps in, remember not to sexually assault them.

"When you come across someone who is drunk or asleep, the best thing to do is not rape them.

"Carry a whistle. If you think you might rape someone, blow the whistle until someone comes to stop you".

How to avoid sexual assault: a quick and easy guide* 📞Freephone: 1800 496 496

📱Text: 087 1533 393

✉️ Email: info@sexualviolence.ie

💻Web: https://t.co/LpuXPZwqch *for perpetrators pic.twitter.com/vbRHaDGSBN — Sexual Violence Centre Cork (@SVCCork) September 30, 2021

Since the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK in March 2020, 81 other women have been murdered in "circumstances where the suspect is a man," the Guardian reports.

Woman's Aid in Ireland keeps track of "femicide", the murder of women annually. They report that between 1996 and 2020 236 women have died violently. Sixty-two percent of these murders happen in the house and 50 percent are killed by their partners.

On September 30, Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole life sentence for the Murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens had pretended to arrest Everard for breaching Covid regulations. She was handcuffed and placed in his care. He then drove 80 miles to a remote forest near down where he raped, strangled and murdered her before dumping and burning her body.

Her name was Sarah Everard, she was just walking home, please don't let her name be forgotten pic.twitter.com/4MUQLGKOl0 — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) September 29, 2021