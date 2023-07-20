The Irish passport has risen once again in the prestigious Henley Passport Index, which measures the number of countries that passport holders can enter without a visa.

Henley's Global Mobility Report for Q3 of 2023 saw the Irish passport move up to 4th in the Henley Passport Index, level with Denmark, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The passport currently allows visa-free access to 188 different countries.

Singapore, which allows visa-free access to 192 countries, tops the current rankings.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin welcomed the news and said the ranking demonstrated how well-regarded the Irish passport is on the world stage.

"I am very proud to see the Irish passport rise in the rankings from sixth to fourth in the latest Henley Passport Index rankings," Martin said in a statement. "The ranking demonstrates again the value and power of the Irish passport and how well it is regarded internationally.

"I would also like to congratulate staff of the Passport Service as this achievement reflects the major efforts undertaken at all levels of the Passport Service to protect the integrity of the passport.

"Their work ensures that Irish citizens continue to have access to a secure travel document, while also meeting the challenges of increases in application numbers and the need for technological advancement."

The Irish Government recently held a survey to allow the Irish public to have their say on how Ireland's new passport will look.

The survey, which ended on Wednesday, received responses from more than 12,000 Irish people living at home and abroad.

The Irish passport will retain its burgundy cover and harp emblem but will now feature a variety of Irish fauna and flora on the pages inside.

It is expected to be launched by the end of 2025.