An Irish man can be seen attacking what is believed to be his tenants in the shocking video that is making the rounds on social media and WhatsApp.

In the video, the Irish man, who is believed to be from Co Tipperary, can be seen climbing a flight of stairs to the apartment with a metal bar in his hand.

"You're getting the f**k out there or through the window," the Irish man, pointing down the stairs, tells the person believed to be the tenant at the top of the stairs.

It is unclear who is filming the video or if the Irish man knew he was being filmed.

"You'll get the f*** out there, but first you'll pay me for the door you broke."

The tenant, who sounds to be Eastern European, attempts to say something to the Irish man, who then roars: "You will f***ing pay me for the door! Do you understand?!"

The irate Irish man then lunges at the tenant and pushes him up to the wall and lays the metal bar into the tenant's neck, saying: "Do you understand, you c***? Do you understand? You f***ing pay me for the door. Do you understand?"

The tenant says, "I know, I understand, yeah."

The Irish man grabs the tenant by the collar and leads him into what appears to be the apartment.

In the apartment, the Irish man tells another man, who also sounds to be Eastern European, to "go get the money."

"You don't need to fight me," the other man, visibly nervous, tells the Irish man, "We can talk."

"Go get money," the Irish man yells.

When another man stands up from the couch, the Irish man swats at him and says, "Sit down, I'm not finished with you."

The man on the couch attempts to say something, and the Irish man jumps on him, waving the metal bar while screaming "shut the f*** up!"

"You owe me money," the Irish man yells. "When I get the money, you get to live, alright? If I don't get money, you don't get to live."

A Gardaí spokesperson told IrishCentral on Thursday: “An Garda Síochána are aware of a video circulating on social media and are making enquiries in relation to it.

"An Garda Síochána has not received a report of any incident which occurred in the Nenagh district matching the contents of this video.

“An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a crime to report the matter directly to An Garda Síochána and not to 3rd parties or on social media.

“No further update is available at this time.”