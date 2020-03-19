Irish distillers are showing the best of Irish spirits as they turn their skills to the production of hand sanitizer to cope with the demand during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The producers of Jameson and Powers whiskey, along with smaller distillers around Ireland, have followed Moet - Chandon's lead in France, by providing the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) with large-scale quantities of alcohol to help combat the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Irish Distillers told the Irish Times its distillery in Midleton together with its partners Mervue Laboratories, both in County Cork, have the necessary products and supply chain available to manufacture huge amounts of alcohol-gel, essential the much-coveted hand sanitizer. Earlier this week Department of Health and the HSE held meetings to Irish Distillers to inform them they are in a position to help.

The HSE said in a statement “The demand for alcohol gel is at unprecedentedly high levels and is set to remain so for the foreseeable period."

Alcohol plays a vital part in the frontline efforts of those who are fighting to contain the COVID-19 virus. It is, of course, especially important, for healthcare professionals working in hospitals.

They stated “Large-scale quantities of alcohol is being made available free of charge by Irish Distillers.

“Production will commence immediately with end product being delivered to the HSE’s supply center thereafter for distribution to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

“Irish Distillers will continue to collaborate with the health authorities so as to ensure our efforts are channeled to greatest effect. We are committed to maintaining supply to the maximum levels possible for as long as possible.

“Like so many, Irish Distillers is doing what we can at a time of great national crisis. We hope that in doing so, it helps our healthcare professionals in their efforts to protect all of us from the spread of the virus.”

Smaller companies are also lending a hand. Listoke Distillery & Gin School, in County Louth, told TodayFM that they've decided to switch from primarily making Gin to manufacturing hand sanitizer.

Since last Saturday the distillery has manufactured thousands of liters. Bronagh Conlon, the company's co-founder is a breast cancer survivor. She said she was first motivated to make the hand sanitizer for herself but soon realized that this was something she could do to help others.

She told the press the company is covering the costs and that production will continue for the coming months and well into the latter part of 2020.

