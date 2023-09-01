Ireland's weather service released the list of names for the 2023/2024 storm season along with weather services in the UK and the Netherlands.

Each weather service chooses seven names for the upcoming season, with q, u, x, y, and z excluded from the alphabetical list.

Met Éireann has chosen Agnes, Fergus, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lillian, Nicholas, and Vincent for the upcoming storm season, honoring scientists who have made important contributions to science.

Storms will be named after Irish astronomer Agnes Mary Clerke, scientist Fergus O'Rourke, who provided an authoritative description of Irish ants, and Northern Irish astrophysicist Jocelyn Burnell Bell, who discovered the first pulsating radio stars in 1967.

Kathleen "Kay" McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, who is referred to as one of the mothers of computer programming, has also been honored in the recently published list of storm names alongside aviator Lillian Bland, who became the first woman in Ireland to build and fly an aircraft, and physicist Nicholas Callan, who invented an induction coil used in early telegraphy.

Vincent Barry, who led the development of the anti-leprosy drug clofazimine, is also included in the list.

Eoin Sherlock, head of the forecasting division at Met Éireann, said the weather service was "delighted" to celebrate Irish scientists.

Sherlock also thanked the public for voting for what the storm representing the letter "A" should represent, which resulted in the selection of Agnes.

"Our warmest thanks to all who voted and to those who suggested other names that we will keep in mind for future seasons," Sherlock said in a statement.

Here is the new list of #StormNames for 2023/24 with @metoffice and @KNMI This year we wanted to honour science in the island of Ireland, can you guess which ones are scientists names?⁰

Stay safe during severe weather and read more about #StormNames here https://t.co/hCN1zU4ip4 pic.twitter.com/VEtCucqIXl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 1, 2023

Jocelyn Bell Burnell said she is "delighted" to feature in a "distinguished" list of Irish scientists.

Storms that could have a medium to high impact are named to help alert the public to prepare for severe weather and Bell Burnell said such a system was a "wonderful example" of science-based communications.

"Science advancements increase our knowledge and understanding of the world around us, and I think this is a wonderful example of science-based services communications," Bell Burnell said in a statement.

Sherlock, meanwhile, said that storm naming was an "important asset" that helps connect the weather service with the public.

"It connects our weather services more closely to the public, helping us in our mission to protect lives and property and ensuring the safety of our communities."

The UK has named its seven storms after people who have helped out during extreme weather events, naming a storm Ciarán after an individual who works for the Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

Ireland's storm names for fall and winter 2023/24: